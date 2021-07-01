On the Horizons

King of Spain Regatta (July 10-11)

California Yacht Club will host the annual King of Spain Regatta July 10 and 11.

The event is open to Star Class boats that are in compliance with STCR 21 and is ruled by The Racing Rules of Sailing.

The race will be held on Santa Monica Bay, approximately one nautical mile northwest of the Marina del Rey breakwater.

The names of the winning skipper and crew will be inscribed on the King of Spain Perpetual Trophy on display at CYC.

The trophy, a sterling silver Spanish galleon, was presented to CYC by the King of Spain in 1928, and racers have competed since the late 1970s to add their name to the trophy.

Boats can enter by completing the online registration at: https://bit.ly/3iHYQcj. The deadline for registration is July 9 at 6 p.m.

Cure Cancer Cup for the Tom Collier Memorial Trophy (July 10)

King Harbor Yacht Club is hosting the 29th Annual Cure Cancer Cup for the Tom Collier Memorial Trophy on July 10.

The race is open to all sailboats 14 feet or over in length with a PHRF rating of 288 or less. The boat does not have a valid PHRF RLC rating the race committee will assign a rating.

The race is governed by The Racing Rules of Sailing, amendments will be posted in the sailing instructions.

All proceeds from the regatta will go directly to cancer research, the entry fee is $25 for the boat and skipper plus $20 per crew member.

The first race warning will be at 12:55 p.m. and the first race will start at 1 p.m; onshore events are expected to start at 3:30 p.m.

For more information see https://khyc.org/web/pages/race-info/.

2021 Crew of Two, Race Around the Coronado’s (July 17)

Point Loma Yacht Club is hosting the 2021 Crew of Two, Race Around the Coronado’s on July 17.

The race is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing, PHRF classes must have a Rating Certificate from PHRF San Diego to race in a PHRF class.

The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and will start at Buoy #9, the racing area covers San Diego Bay, Los Coronados Islands, the Pacific Ocean, and will include Mexican waters.

There is one race scheduled, the warning signal will be at 10:55 a.m.

Participants for the event must register for the event by July 16 at 7 p.m., the Skipper’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Point Loma Yacht Club.

Sailing instructions and registration will be available at http://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22700.