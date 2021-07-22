On the Horizons

19th Annual Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta, July 31-Aug. 1

OCEANSIDE一 The Oceanside Yacht Club is hosting the 19th Annual Elizabeth Hospice Charity Regatta starting on July 31. The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing, and is open to all members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by the Southern California Yachting Association or US Sailing. Yachts in the Cruising Class without a PHRF certificate will be accepted and assigned a rating by the race committee. The regatta is open to the following One Design Classes: Schock 35, Beneteau First 36.7, Holder 20, Capri 25, Catalina 27, J24, J80, Olson 30, J120 and yachts holding a current valid Southern California or San Diego PHRF certificate rating between –18 and 240. The race is to benefit the Elizabeth Hospice and part of the charity is a Skippers Challenge collecting money for the charity, funds are due July 31 at 5 p.m. Entries along with the accompanying $45 fee are due July 29 by 5 p.m. To register online or get more information see https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/22791.

2021 Twilight Series, Aug. 5,12,19,26

NEWPORT HARBOR一 Newport Harbor Yacht Club has been running their Twilight Series throughout the summer, and the fourth installment will start on Aug. 5. The series is open to all Harbor 20, Finn, Laser, and Lehman 12 boats, and will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing. The races will start on Thursday nights with the first warning signal at 5 p.m. in the harbor north of the NHYC main dock, courses for all classes will be windward-leeward type courses or any variation of a triangular or other course. Sailing instructions are on the website and boats can enter by registering and submitting a $20 fee on the NHYC website at https://bit.ly/2T15gcl.

PMYC Chuck Stein Series Regatta, Aug. 7

MARINA DEL REY一 The second race in the Chuck Stein Series hosted by the Pacific Mariners Yacht Club will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7. The regatta is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing, interested parties can register for the by completing an online entry form on the Regatta Network by 10 a.m. on race day. The race is a random leg race that is part of the High Points Series from the Association of Santa Monica Bay Yacht Clubs. The entry fee for all boats is $20, the entry form can be found at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/19076#_home.

Kitty Muhl Ladies Race, Aug. 15

CORONADO一 The Kitty Muhl Ladies Race will be hosted by the Coronado Yacht Club on Aug. 15. The regatta is open to all members of yacht clubs and sailing associations recognized by US Sailing and those that read and follow the rules according to the “Safe Reopening Protocol Recreational Boating (non-commercial) addendum.” All boats may enter by registering on the Regatta Network at https://bit.ly/3yGwdkz. Non-Coronado Yacht Club members will have to pay a $30 fee by 5 p.m. the day before the race.