Schooner Regatta will benefit Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

The 32nd running of this annual race will take place in San Diego Bay on March 28.

SAN DIEGO—San Diego Bay will be filled with schooners small and large on March 28, as Silver Gate Yacht Club hosts the annual Schooner Regatta for the benefit of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

This year’s event will mark the 32nd iteration of the Schooner Regatta. Sailing boats ranging in size from 30 feet to more than 100 feet will race in San Diego Bay. Also featured on the bay: a racecourse featuring a tiny a 10-foot schooner.

Competitors come to San Diego from all over the West Coast to race in the Schooner Regatta. Up for grabs is the America’s Schooner Cup.

“The race also serves as the anchor of several associated events to raise money for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, a civilian organization that provides aid and services to both active duty and retired sailors and marines and their families,” Schooner Cup organizers said in released statement. “As a ‘military town’, this includes many our citizens as well as friends and family.”

Racing begins at 11:30 a.m., with staggered starts for the three classes. Spectators can view the regatta from the Shelter Island shore. The primary viewing area will be at Silver Gate Yacht Club, which is at 2091 Shelter Island Drive.

“The course takes the schooners outside the channel out to buoy 1 and back into the Bay. A good view can also be had from Cabrillo National Monument,” Schooner Cup organizers said in a released statement.

Members of the public can also take part in the regatta by purchasing passage aboard any of the three schooners that also do charters. Those charters are: Bill of Rights, America and Californian.

Californian won last year’s Schooner’s Regatta. Find out more about these three schooners at schoonerbillofrights.com (Bill of Rights), nextlevelsailing.com (America), and sdmaritime.org/visit/bublic-events/schooner-cup-charity-regatta (Californian).

Additional information is available from Jerry Newton at 619-222-1281 and online at www.AmericasSchoonerCup.com.

Donations benefiting Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society are both welcomed and encouraged. Feel free to drop off a donation at Silver Gate Yacht Club.