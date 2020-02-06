SCYA’s 91st Midwinter Regatta adds new classes for 2020

Sailing competition to feature more than 600 boats and 2,500 sailors battling each other at 26 hosted venues.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—The 91st running of the Midwinter Regatta, which is a two-weekend sailing competition, returns on Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 15-16, courtesy of the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA). More than 600 boats and 2,500 sailors are expected to compete at 26 venues between Morro Bay and Baja California.

This year’s regatta will feature several new classes, such as one-design, PHRF, cruisers, multihulls, dinghies, remote control model boats, Predicted Log and RS-Tera.

“This yachting tradition is a chance to test your skills against the best skippers on the West Coast or provide an opportunity to experience the thrill of competitive racing for the first time,” SCYA staff said in a notice to racers. “The two-weekend format, stretching from Morro Bay to Baja California and points east, will again enable host yacht clubs to select the best fit for racers wishing to participate in this unique event.”

Entry fees are as follows: $27 for 10 feet and smaller; $37 for 10-19.9 feet; $45 for 20-30 feet; $55 for 30 feet and larger. US Sailing members receive a $2 discount in each category. The entry fee for model boats is $17; Predicted Log is $30. Checks are payable to SCYA.

Registration and payment of fees can be done online at www.scyamidwinterregatta.org.

Contacts for the Midwinter Regatta are as follows: Commodore John Marshall, 678-296-4970; Vice Commodore Bill McNamara, 714-421-3187; Rear Commodore Anne Eubanks, 949-243-5148; and, Midwinter Regatta Chair Kathy St. Amant, 310-486-2367. Marshall can also be reached by email at jmarshall@expeditor.com; St. Amant can be reached by email at kathy@pirateslife4me.com.