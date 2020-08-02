Testing the Wind

Covid-19 might have significantly slowed the sailing world, but teams planning to compete in next year’s America’s Cup are out there trying to get ready for the high-profile race. Luna Rosa Prada Pirelli, for example, tested the waters (and winds) of the Gulf of Angels in Cagliari, Italy. “When it comes to sail testing in all wind ranges nothing compares to the exceptional conditions in the Gulf of Angels,” the team wrote in a Facebook post on July 15. A photo of the test run was shared with the post (and re-shared by America’s Cup).

Emirates Team New Zealand shared a similar photo on July 9, with a headline of “breeze on.” America’s Cup, in sharing the photo on its Facebook page, said: “Emirates Team New Zealand testing the upper limits of the wind range.”

The 36th America’s Cup (presented by Prada) will be held March 6-21, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand.