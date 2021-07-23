Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics
Sailing, initially called Yachting, was first introduced to the Olympics in 1896 at the Paris games, according to a post from the Olympics Venue website. The sport, which was renamed Sailing in 2000, continues to be a part of the long tradition now continuing in Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo, Japan. The summer Olympics, set for 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after a year of waiting athletes will be able to compete in the anticipated event set to run from July 23 until Aug. 8. Below is a list of sailing events and their scheduled times, the races are scheduled according to Japanese Standard Time and have been converted for Pacific Daylight Time. NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the events with streaming services available through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV.
Sun. July 25, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
RS: X Men
RS: X Women
Laser Men
Laser Radial Women
Mon. July 26, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
RS:X Men
RS:X Women
Laser Men
Laser Radial Women
Tue. July 27, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Laser Men
Laser Radial Women
Finn Men
49er Men
49er FX Women
Wed. July 28, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
RS:X Men
RS:X Women
Finn Men
470 Men
470 Women
49er Men
49er FX Women
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed
Thurs. July 29, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
RS:X Men
RS:X Women
Laser Men
Laser Radial Women
Finn Men
470 Men
470 Women
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed
Fri. July 30, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Laser Men
Laser Radial Women
470 Men
470 Women
49er Men
49er FX Women
Sat. July 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Finn Men
49er Men
49er FX Women
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed
RS:X Women – Medal Race
RS:X Men – Medal Race
RS:X Women – Victory Ceremony
RS:X Men – Victory Ceremony
Sun. Aug. 1, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Finn Men
470 Men
470 Women
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed
Laser Men – Medal Race
Laser Radial Women – Medal Race
Laser Men – Victory Ceremony
Laser Radial Women – Victory Ceremony
Mon. Aug. 2, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.
470 Men
470 Women
49er FX Women – Medal Race
49er Men – Medal Race
49er FX Women – Victory Ceremony
49er Men – Victory Ceremony
Tue. Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.
Finn Men – Medal Race
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Medal Race
Finn Men – Victory Ceremony
Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Victory Ceremony
Wed. Aug. 4, 10:30 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.
470 Men – Medal Race
470 Women – Medal Race
470 Men – Victory Ceremony
470 Women – Victory Ceremony