Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Sailing, initially called Yachting, was first introduced to the Olympics in 1896 at the Paris games, according to a post from the Olympics Venue website. The sport, which was renamed Sailing in 2000, continues to be a part of the long tradition now continuing in Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo, Japan. The summer Olympics, set for 2020, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after a year of waiting athletes will be able to compete in the anticipated event set to run from July 23 until Aug. 8. Below is a list of sailing events and their scheduled times, the races are scheduled according to Japanese Standard Time and have been converted for Pacific Daylight Time. NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the events with streaming services available through Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV.

Sun. July 25, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

RS: X Men

RS: X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Mon. July 26, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Tue. July 27, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Wed. July 28, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Thurs. July 29, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Fri. July 30, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

470 Men

470 Women

49er Men

49er FX Women

Sat. July 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

RS:X Women – Medal Race

RS:X Men – Medal Race

RS:X Women – Victory Ceremony

RS:X Men – Victory Ceremony

Sun. Aug. 1, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Finn Men

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

Laser Men – Medal Race

Laser Radial Women – Medal Race

Laser Men – Victory Ceremony

Laser Radial Women – Victory Ceremony

Mon. Aug. 2, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

470 Men

470 Women

49er FX Women – Medal Race

49er Men – Medal Race

49er FX Women – Victory Ceremony

49er Men – Victory Ceremony

Tue. Aug. 3, 10:30 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.

Finn Men – Medal Race

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Medal Race

Finn Men – Victory Ceremony

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Victory Ceremony

Wed. Aug. 4, 10:30 p.m. – 12:55 a.m.

470 Men – Medal Race

470 Women – Medal Race

470 Men – Victory Ceremony

470 Women – Victory Ceremony