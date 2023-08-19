US Sailing Announced Participating Athletes in 2023 Pan Am Games

US Sailing has announced the 19 athletes who will take the international stage for one of the premier global sailing events held every four years— the Pan American Games.

The racing will occur in Algarrobo, Chile, about an hour’s drive west of Santiago, with competition taking place from Oct. 28- Nov. 5.

The Pan American Games (Pan Am Games) are a continental multi-sport event in the Americas featuring summer sports in which thousands of athletes participate in various competitions and is the oldest continental games in the world. The competition is held among athletes from nations of the Americas every four years in the year before the Summer Olympic Games. The sailing slate features almost all Olympic sailing classes and welcomes three non-Olympic classes, including men’s and women’s Sunfish, the Snipe, and the Lightning.

Team USA for the 2023 Pan American Games:

49er – Ian Barrows (St. Thomas, USVI) & Hans Henken (Coronado, CA)

49er FX – Stephanie Roble (East Troy, WI) & Maggie Shea (Wilmette, IL)

2019 Pan Am Games Silver Medalists, 49er FX



Men’s Formula Kite – Markus Edegran (Palm Beach, FL)

Women’s Formula Kite – Daniela Moroz (Lafayette, CA)

ILCA 6 – Erika Reineke (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

ILCA 7 – Chapman Petersen (Fontana, WI)

Men’s iQFOiL – Noah Lyons (Clearwater, FL)

Women’s iQFOiL – Dominique Stater (Miami, FL)

Lightning – Allan Terhune, Jr. (Annapolis, MD), Sarah Chin (Harvey Cedars, NJ), & Madeline Baldridge (Charleston, SC)

Nacra 17 – Sarah Newberry Moore (Miami, FL) & David Liebenberg (Richmond, CA)

Snipe – Ernesto Rodriguez (Miami, FL) & Kathleen Tocke (Buffalo, NY)

Rodriguez – 2019 Pan Am Games Gold Medalist with partner Hallie Schiffman



Men’s Sunfish – Conner Blouin (Charleston, SC)

Third consecutive Pan American Games appearance



Women’s Sunfish – Amanda Callahan (Canton, MA)

For more information about the Pan American Games, please visit https://www.santiago2023.org/en. For the complete US Sailing announcement of the 19 athletes, please visit https://www.ussailing.org/news/2023-pan-am-games-usa-team-announcement/.