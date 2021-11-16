US Sailing Announces Selection Process for 2022 Youth Sailing World Championships

BRISTOL, R.I.一 US Sailing has released an outline for the 2022 selection season. The International Selection Committee will choose one athlete in each of the single-handed classes and one team of two for each of the double-handed classes to represent their country at the 51st Youth

Sailing World Championship to be held in The Hauge, Netherlands, July 8-15, 2022.

The selection of athletes will be based on a two-event qualification system with the first event for ILCA 6, Nacra15, iQFoil, and Formula Kite at the US Open Sailing Series- Clearwater Feb. 4-6, 2022. The event will be hosted at the Clearwater Yacht Club. The first event for 29er and i420

will be at the Midwinters East Feb. 19-21, 2022, at Miami Yacht Club in Miami, Florida. The second event for ILCA 6 will be March 25-27, 2022, at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, while all other classes will have their second event at the ODP Midwinters West March 25-27,

2022, at Alamitos Bay Yacht Club in Long Beach. US Sailing said if any of the events were postponed or canceled, the one event would count as the sole qualifier for the class. The final finishing position, not net points, will determine the team’s points for the event, with 10th place equaling

out to 10 points. Athletes have to compete in both events to qualify for their class. The championship set for July 8-15, 2022, in the Netherlands will be held in the North Sea. World Sailing said that the sea has varying conditions that will provide a “true test” of athletes’ ability on the water

with varied wind conditions and challenging tidal patterns.

Qualification for the Championships will be completed with the following equipment:

Boy’s One Person Dinghy – ILCA 6

Girl’s One Person Dinghy – ILCA 6

Mixed or Boys’ Two Person Dinghy – i420

Girls’ Two Person Dinghy – i420

Boys’ Skiff – 29er

Girls’ Skiff – 29er

Mixed Multihull – Nacra15

Boy’s Windsurfer – iQFoil*

Girl’s Windsurfer — iQFoil*

Boy’s Kites – Formula Kite

Girl’s Kites – Formula Kite