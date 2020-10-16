2021 Vancouver International Boat Show canceled

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA—The 2021 Vancouver International Boat Show, originally scheduled for Feb. 3-7, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and the ongoing uncertainty related to large-scale events in British Columbia.

For the past 58 years, the Vancouver International Boat Show has signaled the upcoming boating season in the region known as one of the premier boating locations in the world.

It was announced on Oct. 6 the Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel the 59th annual show. Don Prittie, President of Boating BC, owners of the Vancouver International Boat Show, said the Board reached the difficult decision following extensive exploration and consultation with stakeholders, including health authorities.

“Although we are incredibly disappointed, there is nothing more important to our organization than the health, safety and well-being of our hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of British Columbians who visit our show annually,” Prittie said in a released statement. “As an Association we are always committed to safety and the decision to support our province’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak is an extension of that philosophy.”

Show Director Linda Waddell of Canadian Boat Shows, producers of the show, said efforts will be refocused towards 2022.

“We want to thank all of our partners, exhibitors and sponsors for their ongoing feedback throughout this process while we were working on safe re-opening plans to hold another outstanding show. Their support as we navigated these uncertain times is truly indicative of the spirit of our industry,” Waddell said in a released statement. “Our team is now focused on welcoming British Columbian’s back to the traditional Vancouver International Boat Show in 2022.”