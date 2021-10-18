All 50 States Have Been Compared and Ranked for Best Fishing Activity

CALIFORNIA- Lawn Love, a lawn care company, has ranked all 50 states, including California, on the best and worst places to fish. The ranking considers community interest, water sources, access to fishing gear, and the cost of fishing permits. This combined scale has ranked California as the No. 27 fishing state in the country. The broken-down ranking puts California at 23rd for community interest,16th in access to fishing areas, 45th for cost of permits, and 49th in supplies rank. California is also ranked fifth in most miles of shoreline. Alaska was named the number one best fishing state for its pristine lakes and rivers and access to fishing areas. The complete ranking can be found at https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-worst-states-for-fishing/.

