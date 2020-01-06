Christmas Boat Parades
WORLDWIDE—This, The Log’s last issue of the decade, is published on Dec. 27 – two days after Christmas. Yet it still feels like the perfect time to share some facts about Christmas boat parades. Such parades are almost entirely found here in the United States, with states like California and Florida leading the way. But there are other places hosting annual Christmas Boat Parades, as well.
Below is a list of cities or regions hosting (or hosted) a Christmas boat parade. Which one(s) would you make an effort to attend, either as a boater or spectator? And, yes, the presence of Australia definitely makes this a “worldwide” list.
Australia
- Mooloolaba
Arizona
- Lake Havasu
- Tempe
California
- Antioch
- Berkeley
- Bethel Island
- Benicia
- Canyon Lake
- Dana Point
- Discovery Bay
- Huntington Beach
- Lake Perris
- Long Beach
- Los Angeles
- Marina del Rey
- Mission Viejo
- Monterey
- Morro Bay
- Newport Beach
- Oceanside
- Oxnard
- Petaluma
- Redondo Beach
- Sacramento
- San Diego
- Santa Cruz
- Sausalito
- Vallejo
- Villa Park
Florida
- Apollo Beach
- Astor
- Boca Raton
- Bonita Springs
- Boynton Beach
- Cape Coral
- Carabelle
- Casselberry
- Cedar Key
- Clearwater
- Clermont
- Cocoa Beach
- Crystal River
- Daytona Beach
- DeLand
- Destin
- Dunedin
- Fanning Springs
- Fleming Island
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Pierce
- Gibsonton
- Hernando Beach
- Homosassa
- Indian Rocks Beach
- Indian Shores
- Inverness
- Jupiter
- Key Colony Beach
- Key Largo
- Key West
- Lakeport
- Lantana
- Lower Keys
- Madeira Beach
- Matlacha
- Merritt Island
- Miami
- Mount Dora
- Milton
- Naples
- New Port Richey
- New Smyrna Beach
- Niceville
- Okeechobee
- Palm Beach
- Palm City
- Palm Coast
- Palm Valley
- Palmetto
- Panama City
- Pensacola
- Placida
- Pompano Beach
- Punta Gorda
- Redington Beach
- Petersburg
- Sanford
- Sarasota
- Sattelite Beach
- Spring Hill
- Steinhatchee
- Stuart
- Tampa
- Tarpon Springs
- Titusvile
- Treasure Island
- Venice
- Vero Beach
- Welaka
- Winter Garden
- Winter Haven
- Winter Park
Georgia
- Bainbridge