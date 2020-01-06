WORLDWIDE—This, The Log’s last issue of the decade, is published on Dec. 27 – two days after Christmas. Yet it still feels like the perfect time to share some facts about Christmas boat parades. Such parades are almost entirely found here in the United States, with states like California and Florida leading the way. But there are other places hosting annual Christmas Boat Parades, as well.

Below is a list of cities or regions hosting (or hosted) a Christmas boat parade. Which one(s) would you make an effort to attend, either as a boater or spectator? And, yes, the presence of Australia definitely makes this a “worldwide” list.

Australia

Mooloolaba

Arizona

Lake Havasu

Tempe

California

Antioch

Berkeley

Bethel Island

Benicia

Canyon Lake

Dana Point

Discovery Bay

Huntington Beach

Lake Perris

Long Beach

Los Angeles

Marina del Rey

Mission Viejo

Monterey

Morro Bay

Newport Beach

Oceanside

Oxnard

Petaluma

Redondo Beach

Sacramento

San Diego

Santa Cruz

Sausalito

Vallejo

Villa Park

Florida

Apollo Beach

Astor

Boca Raton

Bonita Springs

Boynton Beach

Cape Coral

Carabelle

Casselberry

Cedar Key

Clearwater

Clermont

Cocoa Beach

Crystal River

Daytona Beach

DeLand

Destin

Dunedin

Fanning Springs

Fleming Island

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Pierce

Gibsonton

Hernando Beach

Homosassa

Indian Rocks Beach

Indian Shores

Inverness

Jupiter

Key Colony Beach

Key Largo

Key West

Lakeport

Lantana

Lower Keys

Madeira Beach

Matlacha

Merritt Island

Miami

Mount Dora

Milton

Naples

New Port Richey

New Smyrna Beach

Niceville

Okeechobee

Palm Beach

Palm City

Palm Coast

Palm Valley

Palmetto

Panama City

Pensacola

Placida

Pompano Beach

Punta Gorda

Redington Beach

Petersburg

Sanford

Sarasota

Sattelite Beach

Spring Hill

Steinhatchee

Stuart

Tampa

Tarpon Springs

Titusvile

Treasure Island

Venice

Vero Beach

Welaka

Winter Garden

Winter Haven

Winter Park

Georgia

Bainbridge