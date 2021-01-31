Mercury Marine becomes exclusive supplier of engines for Crownline Boats

FOND DU LAC, WISCONSIN—Crownline Boats on Jan. 14 announced it had made Mercury Marine its exclusive supplier of outboard and sterndrive marine engines and related power products beginning with the 2022 model year.

“We will pair our expertise in new-product design with Mercury’s expertise in propulsion systems and integrated parts-and-service platforms,” Vice President and General Manager of Crownline Boats Kevin Riem said in a released statement. “We are very excited about this strategic partnership and firmly believe it will result in enhanced product quality and better overall service experiences for consumers after the sale.”

Crownline, a builder of recreational boats since 1990 in West Frankfort, Illinois, currently produces 34 models: eight wakesurf models, 12 sterndrive models in the 20- to 30‑foot range, 11 outboard models in the 20- to 30‑foot range, and 3 cabin cruisers in the 26- to 35‑foot range. The company also recently launched four new models of center‑console fishing boats. Crownline anticipates introducing more models in this line as well as some new dual‑console models.

“Mercury has always been a strong Crownline partner and we are pleased to enhance this partnership with Crownline as they are poised for growth,” Vice President of Sales in North/Central America and Asia Pacific for Mercury Marine Randy Caruana said in a released statement.