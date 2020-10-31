New boats debut at 2020 FLIBS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—One of the only boat shows to carry on despite the Covid-19 pandemic took place Oct. 28-Nov. 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which is known as the “Yachting Capital of the World.” Several new boats debuted at the 61st annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS).

Among the debuts was Worth Yachts’ 180-foot superyacht Sovereign, by Newcastle Shipyards, and Denison Yachting displayed the 118-foot Arthur’s Way, from Millennium Super Yachts.

The Mangusta GranSport 33 made her U.S. debut; the 109-foot fast displacement yacht seeks to combine technical features such as speed, greater range and limited consumption with performance and high efficiency.

Azimut Yachts presented its Magellano 25 Metri, a yacht created in partnership with Vincenzo De Cotiis, who created the interiors, and Ken Freivokh, who drew its exterior. The boat uses carbon fiber and includes an active, air-sanitizing system based on a NASA patent.

Intrepid Yachts showed its new 409 Valor, which features luxury cruiser-like amenities including a private head and shower stall, separate master berth with queen bed and hull side windows to a forward cabin section that converts to a large double berth.

Cruisers Yachts unveiled its 42 GLS, a series that launched in June last year with the 38 GLS. The boat is designed to be a hybrid designed to appeal to those who enjoy sport or day boating.