NMMA Report: Recreational Boating Continues to Boom

NATIONWIDE— The National Marine Manufacturers Association has announced new data showing continued momentum of boat sales and boating demand propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. New boat sales, which reached a 13-year high in 2020, remain at elevated levels – with sales through March 2021 up 30 percent compared to the 2020 average, according to the NMMA.

“All signs point to boating demand and boat sales remaining strong as more people discover the mental health benefits, joys and freedoms of being outside and on the water,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president, in a press release.

New data from the NMMA shows 415,000 first-time boat buyers entered the market in 2020. These buyers were younger than the average, and were 1.5 times more likely to be women than other buyer groups, according to the NMMA.

Discover Boating – an industry resource hub for those interested in getting started in boating – reports traffic to the site is up 56 percent year-over-year through May.

“Boating has seen an increase in more diverse first-time boat buyers who are helping drive sales of versatile, smaller boats that provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports,” said Hugelmeyer.