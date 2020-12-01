OneWater Marine announces definitive agreement to acquire Tom George Yacht Group

BUFORD, GEORGIA—OneWater Marine Inc. announced Nov. 18 it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tom George Yacht Group (TGYG), expanding the company’s presence on the west coast of Florida and expanding new and pre-owned boat sales, as well as yacht brokerage and service and parts. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the calendar year.

With an operating history of more than 11 years and two locations, TGYG is an authorized dealer for a number of brands, including Everglades, Cobalt, and EdgeWater, Invincible, Marquis, and Carver, among others. TGYG also offers service and parts and finance and insurance. TGYG generated revenues in excess of $30 million over the past twelve months from these offerings.

“We are pleased to welcome Tom George and his team to the OneWater family,” said Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater in a released statement. “TGYG further diversifies our product portfolio and deepens our presence in Florida, particularly in the Clearwater and Dunedin markets. Since 2014, we have successfully acquired 40 retail locations; this transaction marks the first since going public in early fiscal year 2020 and is one of the largest acquisitions in the Company’s history.”