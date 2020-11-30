Brunswick Corporation reports new records from 2020 Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show

FORT LAUDERDALE—Brunswick Corporation and its industry leading brands, Mercury Marine, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray and Freedom Boat Club, reported they had a very successful 2020 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show. The 61st Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show wrapped up its five-day outdoor show Nov. 1 with hundreds of exhibitors and boats on display across nearly 90 acres and six city sites.

For the third consecutive year, Mercury Marine had the most outboard engines of any manufacturer at the show and increased its show market share for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for more than half of the total engines displayed at the 2020 show.

Boston Whaler reported increased year-over-year show sales on many of its leading models. Sea Ray reported many models selling at or above prior year results. Sea Ray also announced the all-new 370 Sundancer which will officially launch in February 2021.

Freedom Boat Club’s Fort Lauderdale franchise, located at the Bahia Mar marina, also doubled its membership sales from a year ago, during the four-day show.

“Ft. Lauderdale has historically been a bell-weather of saltwater market trends and each year we look forward to showcasing our industry leading products and technology,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO, in a released statement.

Boating Industry reported show attendance was only down 20 percent.