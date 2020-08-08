Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show canceled

NORWALK, Connecticut—As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, National Marine Manufacturers Association has canceled the Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show scheduled for Sept. 24–27.

“With COVID-19 cases increasing around the country, widespread reports of inventory supply issues and Connecticut’s travel restrictions impacting residents from more than 30 states, we believe this is the most prudent course of action for all our stakeholders,” NMMA said in a released statement.

NMMA said they are working diligently to implement the proper health and safety procedures for future shows and aligning with federal, state and local officials to do so. More information on winter shows will be available in the coming months.

Questions about the Norwalk Boat Show can be directed to Senior Vice President of Boat and Sport Shows, Jennifer Thompson at jthompson@nmma.org.