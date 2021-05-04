US Harbors Kicks Off Third Annual ‘Best Harbor in the U.S.’ Contest

NATIONWIDE— Voting has begun for the third annual “Best Harbor in the U.S.” contest hosted by US Harbors.

The Best Harbor contest is a crowd-sourced, online competition that started in 2019. The purpose of the contest is to promote the strength and vitality of coastal communities: winning harbors have been those whose residents have strong communication networks and are passionate about where they live and work, according to US Harbors.

Voting is open through May 31 and participation is limited to one vote per user. People can vote on any of the 1,400 harbors US Harbors provides coastal weather and tides for. Balboa Pier, Avalon, King Harbor, San Diego, and Ventura are among those listed. To vote visit usharbors.com/best-harbor.

The winning harbors will be announced on June 4 and the top four harbors will receive special plaques commemorating their win. Last year’s top winner was Depoe Bay, Oregon.