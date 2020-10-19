LA Waterfront anchor tenant: Gladstone’s

A major dining tenant for the new San Pedro waterfront has been announced: Gladstone’s. The seafood restaurant, which started in Malibu and recently expanded to Long Beach, will reportedly be an anchor tenant for the L.A. Waterfront, which is a revitalization project for San Pedro.

Details haven’t been released yet, but at least one news report stated Gladstone’s would be located in the San Pedro Public Market, which would replace the old Ports O’ Call complex.

San Pedro Public Market won’t open until 2022, but other restaurant and tenant announcements could be forthcoming as we head into (and throughout) 2021. – Parimal M. Rohit