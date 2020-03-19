Annual Day at the Docks canceled due to Coronavirus

The full-day, family-friendly festival was set to feature open houses aboard boats, fishing seminars, more than 200 exhibits, live entertainment and more.

SAN DIEGO—An annual event that signifies the start of San Diego’s spring saltwater fishing season has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

A time honored tradition, the annual Day at the Docks celebration was set for Sunday, April 19 at San Diego’s Sportfishing Landings in Point Loma. On March 16, the San Diego Sportfishing Council released a statement on Facebook saying they were actively looking at another date for this year, possibly in early summer.

“The CDC announced that all gatherings of over 50 people planned for the next 8 weeks should be cancelled or postponed. The Port of San Diego’ Day At The Docks 2020 was within that timeframe. In accordance with the CDC guidelines we have postponed Day At The Docks 2020,” the statement read.

The statement also said to be able to reschedule, many things must come together.

An email sent to The Log on March 17 from San Diego Sportfishing Council Special Event Coordinator Peggy Couvrette stated after a comprehensive discussion, weighing the costs and benefits of finding an alternate date, the board concluded holding the event later this year was not a viable option.

“The outlook is very good for a strong spring and early summer fishing season,” Courvette said in the email. “The dates we considered to be far enough in the future to be outside the present COVID-19 restricted time frame, would place the event in conflict with on-going sportfishing activity. And of course, sportfishing activity is what we support and promote.”

The festival opens the San Diego fleet – the largest assembled sportfishing fleet in the world – to the public. The fleet includes 70 large vessels and dozens of 6-pack charters. The festival gives visitors the opportunity to walk aboard and tour boats in the fleet, talk with the captains and crews, ride on boats, explore the latest in fishing tackle and techniques and participate in many other activities going on.

“People look forward to this event it’s a tradition,” Event Director Catherine Miller said.

It was also set to feature fishing and boating “how-to” seminars; exhibits from more than 200 fishing tackle and boat manufacturers and community groups; a kids’ fishing adventure area; casting and knot tying contests; cooking demos; music and entertainment; drawings for thousands of dollars in prizes; marine art, clothing and accessories vendors; and, boat rides around San Diego Bay for $3 per person.

Vendors and exhibitors who signed up for the 2020 event will be refunded.

“We are all very hopeful that this current health crisis is resolved soon and with the least harm to our community, the industry and our customers,” Couvrette said in the email. “We are planning 2021 Port of San Diego’s Day At The Docks on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. Please save the date.”