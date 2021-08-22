Bacteria Warning in Effect of Catalina Island

CATALINA一 Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a bacteria warning for several Los Angeles County beaches including Avalon Beach on Catalina Island.

The department is cautioning swimmers, surfers, and anyone that spends time in the ocean around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers to be aware of bacteria that come up after storms.

This warning also follows a 17-million-gallon sewage spill that happened last month, according to patch.com.

The spill was from Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa Vista and affected beaches throughout Los Angeles.

Other beaches under a warning are Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey.

The department has been giving daily warnings about the water quality near Los Angeles beaches.