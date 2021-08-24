Crack Taco Shack Comes to Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO一 The Port of San Diego has signed a lease with Crack Taco Shop, a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers up a variety of Mexican tacos and burritos with homemade corn tortillas.

The Cardiff Crack is a crowd favorite, a taco filled with burgundy pepper tri-tip. The shop will have outdoor dining along the promenade in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District near Spill the Beans.

“We welcome Crack Taco Shop to Seaport Village as another local success story that is expanding its portfolio to our San Diego Bay waterfront,” said Michael Zucchet, chairman for the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners in an August 11 press release. “With the addition of Crack Taco to an already diverse lineup of eateries, shops, and experiences, Seaport Village is a San Diego hot spot and is in increasingly high demand in the retail and food and beverage markets.”

The shop is anticipated to begin construction in the spring of 2022 and will open that summer.