It’s Not the Destination, It’s the Journey

It might not always be about the destination but it sure is nice to get to the end. California resident Jason Neidert knows that feeling after spending 17 days trying to catch a Southern California Striper. The angler was thrilled and shared his experience on Facebook.

“Finally caught the elusive Southern California Striper!” Said Neidert, on an April 2 Facebook post. “It was a grind went 17 days in a row and finally got one. This was not in a lake either this is in saltwater.” The striped bass can be elusive in colder weather, but once the warmer seasons hit, they begin to move upstream to freshwater sources to spawn and that is when fishing tends to improve, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Great catch Jason!