King Tides in Malibu in 2012

MALIBU—This shot was taken on Malibu Road in 2012 by LA Waterkeeper during a King Tide, a non-scientific term used to describe an exceptionally high tide event. The photo was taken for the California King Tides Project. Although not very old, it does serve as record of the coast. The California King Tides Project began in 2010 to engage the public in helping create a photo record of changes to the coast to be used by scientists, policy makers, educators, students, and the general public. “King Tides themselves are not caused by sea level rise, but allow us to experience what higher sea level will be like,” the project states on its website.

LA Waterkeeper photo