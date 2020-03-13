Stock up or spring clean at boater swap meet in Oxnard

OXNARD— Peninsula Yacht Marina in Channel Islands Harbor will be hosting their semi-annual Boaters Swap Meet, March 28, providing boaters a chance to do some spring cleaning of old gear and stock up on needed items before the boating season picks up.

The swap meet runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The spring swap meet has been going on for about 20 years and usually draws around 80 vendors with a majority being boaters within the Channel Islands and Ventura Harbors. Office Manager for Peninsula Yacht and Bahia Marina Gary J. Auberry said a couple of vendors come from as far south as San Diego or as far north as Santa Barbara.

One never knows what treasures will be found, with new and used boating equipment, dinghies, marine supplies, kayaks, motors, nautical knick-knacks, tools, electronics, hardware, fishing gear and more to be for sale.

“Usually there is a bit of everything here from brand new items still in the original packaging to those one of a kind antique items,” Auberry said. “It’s a great way to spend a fun day meeting interesting fellow boaters.”

There will also be food and beverages available for purchase from Connie’s Hot Dogs. Auberry said shoppers can also take advantage of picnic tables situated on the marina office’s front lawn to relax and enjoy a great view of the marina and harbor.

Peninsula Yacht Marina is located at 3700 Peninsula Road in Oxnard. Admission, vendor spaces and parking are all free. Interested vendors and those seeking more information can call 805-985-6400.