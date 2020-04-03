Navy Hospital ship comes to Port of Los Angeles for COVID-19 relief

LOS ANGELES—President Trump agreed to send a massive Navy hospital ship to Los Angeles to deal with the area’s surge of coronavirus patients.

The USNS Mercy – one of the Navy’s two 1,000-bed hospital ships – was sent to the Port of Los Angeles from San Diego on March 23, the Navy said in a statement. The ship arrived March 27.

“The Port of Los Angeles stands ready to partner with the U.S. Navy and the federal government as it prepares to bring the USNS Mercy to the Port of Los Angeles. The welfare of our residents is the top priority during this public health crisis,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.