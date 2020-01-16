Newport Beach’s Schock Boats expanding to Seal Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH—The family run Schock Boats has announced they are expanding and adding a location in Huntington Beach. Ruth Schock, who runs the business with her husband, Steve Schock, said they have signed a lease at 16214 Pacific Coast Highway in the Seal Beach area.

“We have a lot of Long Beach and Huntington Beach customers,” Schock said. “We wanted to move closer to them.”

The location was formerly Cali Marine. The new Huntington Beach store will feature sales and service, as well as a selection of boats. Schock estimated the new location would open around Feb. 1. It is expected to have the same business hours as the Newport Beach location, which are Mon. through Sat., 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Schock Boats will continue its operations in Newport Beach, where the company has been for the past 74 years. W.D. “Bill” Schock started building Schock Sail boats in Newport Beach in 1946 and the company has evolved but remained in the family ever since.

Schock said they have also made some changes to inventory this past year. She said they have added HCB Center Console Yachts and Jeanneau power boats to their inventory and dropped Cutwater Boats. Schock Boats still also sells Grady-White Boats.

The Log will provide an update about the new Schock Boats when more details become available.