Bahia Corinthian YC fills top commodore spots with women

Ginny Lombardi assumes the helm, while Rhoda Tolar is vice commodore and Kari Konapelsky takes rear commodore.

NEWPORT BEACH—Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club has already made history in 2020, with the club’s top three commodore positions being filled by women. Only five women have ever held the commodore position in the club’s history.

Ginny Lombardi was named Bahia Corinthian YC’s commodore and will serve as the club’s chief executive for 2020. She has been with the club since 2006. Lombardy will provide overall general supervision of the club, direction, and control of Bahia Corinthian YC’s business and officers.

Rhoda Tolar was named vice commodore; the new rear commodore is Kari Konapelsky.

“My goal is to support the mission and purpose of BCYC, and to reinforce its reputation as the ‘friendliest club on the bay,’” Lombardi said in a released statement. “Our goal in 2020 is to continue providing members and their guests the best possible experience a private yacht club can impart.”

Tolar joined Bahia Corinthian YC in 1999 and will be second in command as vice commodore. Her responsibilities call on her to fill in for whenever the commodore is absent or ill, serve as a liaison between the Board of Directors and water-based committees and activities, and chair the club’s Steering Committee. The vice commodore is also a liaison between the board and club on personnel matters and human resources.

“The three of us have worked closely for years in various leadership roles and capacities at BCYC,” Tolar said in a released statement. “Not only are we friends and colleagues, I consider us like family. We care deeply about the club and each other, we communicate well, and we have our eye on the big picture to keep the club vibrant and thriving. It’s going to be a fun year!”

Konapelsky, as rear commodore, will fill in for Lombardi and Tolar should both be unable to tend to their respective duties. She is also a liaison between the board and land-based communities/activities.

Bahia Corinthian YC was founded in 1958 and is located at 1601 Bayside Drive in Newport Beach.