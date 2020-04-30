Port of San Diego re-opens bay to recreational boating

Gradual re-opening of San Diego Bay begins May 1; first phase limits boating activities to members of same household.

SAN DIEGO—The Port of San Diego announced San Diego Bay will be re-opened for recreational boating, as of May 1. San Diego County had shut down all recreational activities on waterways, including boating, fishing, paddleboarding and swimming, in mid-April.

Each vessel on the water will only be allowed to have members of the same household aboard, according to the port district’s directive. Port district staff said this directive is compliant with San Diego County’s latest amended public health order.

“The port is gradually re-opening public spaces in compliance with county health guidance and in coordination with other coastal jurisdictions,” port district staff said in a released public statement.

The following will be allowed on San Diego Bay as of May 1, according to port district staff:

Recreational boating, where the only occupants on vessels are members of the same household

Kayaking

Paddleboarding

Swimming for exercise.

These spaces will be open to the public, with social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention protocols expected to be observed:

Walkways

Sidewalks

Promenades (for walking or running)

Boat launch ramps at National City and Shelter Island.

The following activities are not allowed, under the county public health order and port district directive:

Gatherings

Non-physical distancing activities

Stopping/lying down in beaches or parks

Fishing from shoreline.

The following locations are still closed, as part of an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Parks

Piers

Park parking lots

Chula Vista boat launch ramp.

The boat launch ramps at National City and Shelter Island will open at 8 a.m. on May 1.

Complete reporting of the port district’s action will be published in The Log’s May 15-28 issue. Please email The Log’s editor, Parimal M. Rohit, with comments about this story.