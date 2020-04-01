Pyramid Lake temporarily shut down by federal, state officials

Silverwood Lake and Lake Perris also block vehicular access.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—Public access at three inland lakes were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced on March 27.

A U.S. Forest Service order called for the temporary closure of Pyramid Lake in northern Los Angeles County. Vehicle access at Lake Perris (Riverside County) and Silverwood Lake (San Bernardino County) will not be allowed, either, as part of an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, and, according to state officials, to “protect public health and safety.”

“Pyramid Lake, part of the State Water Project, is located on U.S. Forest Service land that will be closed to the public until April 30,” a statement issued by the Department of Water Resources said.

The federal order went into effect on March 26. Trailheads within the National Forest System can still be accessed.

Anyone violating the order could face a fine of up to $5,000, six months in prison, or both. An organization violating the order could face a fine of up to $10,000.

The following individuals are exempt from the federal order: federal/state/local officers; members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force and on official duty; and, “persons with a permit from the Forest Service specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.”