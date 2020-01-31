Sail back in time with Channel Islands Maritime Museum

OXNARD—Channel Islands Maritime Museum will set sail into the past Feb. 15 and 16 with live characters portraying the times and stories of the works on display in the museum’s galleries.

The galleries feature rare maritime paintings dating back to the 1600s, more than seventy world-class models of historic ships and several interactive and local historic exhibits. CIMM boats the second largest collection in the U.S. of Prisoner of War models from the Napoleonic Wars, the era covering 1790 to 1815, created by French sailors who were captured by the British and imprisoned in England. Characters will bring the works to life dressed in time period costumes and will interact with visitors sharing “their” maritime stories of the times and places they have lived in.

The event takes place from noon-4 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 15 and Sun., Feb. 16. The event is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to come in maritime-themed costumes, or as a favorite maritime character or artist. CIMM is located at 3900 Bluefin Circle in Oxnard. Admission costs $10 for non-members, $7 for members, seniors, military members and their families, and children 12 and under and $20 for a family of four.

Guests attending the event will also be able to see CIMM’s newest exhibit titled “The Mayflower: The Story of a Voyage Across Treacherous Waters.” The exhibit honors the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock. The exhibit opened on Jan. 11 and runs through Mar. 23.

Editor’s note: The online version of this story corrects the dates of the event from the printed version to be Feb. 15 and 16, not Feb. 14 and 15.