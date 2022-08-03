Top Corner: Red Rooster out of H&M Had Successful Three-Day Trip

SAN DIEGO— H&M Landing showed off a yellowtail catch from one of their three-day trips out of the Red Rooster ꟾꟾꟾ. “Little light on pictures this trip because we’ve been busy catching fish!” said a July 6 Facebook post from H&M Landing. “On our way home on our Open 3-day trip. Ended having very good fishing on good grade Yellowtail on the beach with some Lingcod and reds. Also had some stops of yellowfin tuna up to 30lbs. Awesome trip.”

H&M Landing Photo