Top Corner: The Fish of a Lifetime

SAN DIEGO一 H&M Landing posted photos from a trip on Ranger 85 Sportfishing. The charter welcomed the 19th Annual Tuna Posse who returned from their adventure on Sept. 7 with some seriously large tuna. “The 19th Annual Tuna Posse trip onboard the Ranger 85 returned this morning with a few trophies!” said a Sept. 7 Facebook post from H&M Landing. “Thank you as always David Eastman for organizing the trip! Special thanks goes out to Daniel Rubin who sat on the sidelines this year…We missed you “Boots”!”

