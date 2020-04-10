Virtual activities pop up; fish markets remain open

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—With orders from national and local governments to not gather in groups of more than 10 to fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), nearly all events planned for April and even some in May in Southern California have been postponed or canceled.

Many maritime and ocean museums and educational facilities are now offering online programming and those unable to get out on the water during this time, can still find fresh fish at local seafood markets.

Fish Markets

Many fresh fish markets on the Southern California coast remain open. Tuna Harbor Dockside Market in San Diego took to social media to make sure customers know they are still selling fresh seafood every Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., as usual.

“The Department of Environmental Health has told us that the Health Officer Order that limits gatherings to less than 10 people, does not apply to Fishermen’s Markets. Markets providing food are an essential function needed, and allowed to remain open,” the market stated in a Facebook post on March 23.

The weekly Saturday Fish Market at the pier in Santa Barbara and the weekly Saturday morning fish market in San Pedro, also remain open. The Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara noted COVID-19 is taking a toll on their business, stating food service purchases are virtually non-existent.

Many of the local seafood sellers in Ventura Harbor also remain open and present at area farmers markets.

“We need your help more then ever so please come out and support your food producers (farmers, fisherman, ranchers),“ Wild Local Seafood Co. said in a Facebook post on March 22.

However, some fish markets have closed for the time being, including the Newport Beach Historic Dory Fleet Fish Market, which announced on social media on March 27 the market will be temporarily closed.

Online Events

Many organizations have taken to the internet to stay connected until public gatherings and events are allowed again. Denison Yachting even held an online boat show on March 27.

Boaters can take a “virtual” visit to Ventura Harbor though live streaming videos of the harbor and Channel Islands National Park. The harbor is also offering virtual tours of the Channel Islands National Park and some of the Harbor Village businesses. Visit venturaharborvillage.com/blog/connect-from-home/ to virtually explore the harbor.

The Catalina Island Conservancy, which had to cancel several major annual events including the Thad/BZ Jones and Conservancy Ball, is offering free online videos and activities. Online activities include coloring with the conservancy and directions for bird watching at home. Videos include recordings of the conservancy’s latest Friday lecture series. Visit catalinaconservancy.org/index.php?s=about&p=learning_at_home to access the content.

Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has also launched online educational programming as well online activities. The Aquarium Online Academy includes on-demand videos and activities for all ages and a schedule of interactive live programs with aquarium educators, from grade-specific virtual classroom sessions to segments with Pacific Pals puppets. The content can be accessed online at aquariumofpacific.org/news/aquariumacadem.