2022 December Calendar Events

The Dana Point Harbor is Extending the Holiday Season by Sea

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Harbor keeps the festivities going long past the Holiday Boat Parade with a Harbor Light Cruise throughout the weekend of Dec. 16-18 from 6-7 p.m.— the event is not to be confused with the parade. The cruises will take place at Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching. The cruise is a 60-minute boat ride around Dana Point Harbor set to the tune of holiday music and a backdrop of light displays from both land and the sea. The cruise will have a cash bar available. Adults cruise tickets cost $25, children $15 (ages 3-12), and Toddlers $5 (ages two and under). For more information, please visit https://danawharf.com/cruises-and-events/harbor-lights-cruise/.

Dana Point Santa Paddle

DANA POINT— On Dec. 17 at 9 a.m., guests are invited to celebrate a California Christmas by dressing up like a reindeer, snowman, elf, or Santa for a family fun Santa Paddle. The paddleboarding group will meet at Baby Beach in the Dana Point Harbor at 9 a.m. The Santa Paddle is a fun community event hosted by Stand Up To Trash, where participants bring their own equipment (or Westwind Sailing will have them for rent). The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. For more information, please visit https://www.standuptotrash.com/events.

Surf City Winter Wonderland

HUNTINGTON BEACH— Every day until Jan. 8, 2023 (including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day), located at the Huntington Beach Pier, is a Winter Wonderland. Together the City of Huntington Beach and Ice-America have set up an ice-skating rink available all day or night for ice skating set to the sounds of crashing waves and following it up by supporting local downtown restaurants and businesses by browsing Main Street. Admission costs $15, and skate rentals are $5. The rink is open Sunday- Thursday from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Friday- Saturday 10 a.m.- 11 p.m. For more information, please visit https://www.surfcityusa.com/event/surf-city-winter-wonderland-at-pier-plaza/21673/.

Spark of Love Toy Drive

HUNTINGTON BEACH— Pacific City, The Fire Department of Huntington Beach, and ABC7 are teaming up for the Spark of Love Toy Drive this year. The event, which takes place from 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 17th, will feature a Huntington Beach fire truck and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus from 3- 4 p.m. in the valet parking lot.

The Orange County Song & Dance Company will perform an inspirational holiday performance during the event. In addition, children will be invited to take memorable photos with Santa aboard the fire truck. Finally, attendees are asked to donate brand-new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to the ABC7 Spark of Love toy drive. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit https://www.gopacificcity.com/event/all-for-a-good-claus/2145565629.