Brian Pendleton Has Been Recognized as General Manager of the Year

VENTURA— Brian Pendleton, who has been at the helm of the Ventura Port District since 2019, was honored with General Manager of The Year by Ventura County Special Districts Association (VCSDA).

“All of the members of the Ventura County Special Districts Association are proud of Pendleton’s numerous achievements on behalf of the Ventura Port District, which is an asset to our community and Ventura County’s economy, fishing, recreation, and tourism industries,” said VCSDA Board President Bruce E. Dandy in a Feb. 8 press release. “We all join in congratulating Brian for his accomplishments.”

Throughout 2021, Pendleton was instrumental in spearheading four key initiatives that led him to receive this achievement.

First, he developed and led the implementation of a forward-thinking COVID-19 Rental Abatement and Deferment Program that went into effect at the beginning of the pandemic. The program helped avoid business closures at Ventura Harbor due to the pandemic.

In 2021, Pendleton and his team developed a Public and Civic Engagement Plan to ensure an adequate public input process and increased transparency of relations with stakeholders.

He worked with the California Special Districts Association to ensure ports and harbors were included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s $250 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Ports and secured a $1 million grant from the State Lands Commission to address COVID-19 impacts to the District.

The Ventura Port District has also recently received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence from the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) to recognize its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance.

“I’m honored to receive this award from the Ventura County Special District’s Association,” said Pendleton. “It is truly a reflection of the leadership of our Port Commissioners and the hard work and dedication of our Port District staff and tenant business partners who continually strive in making Ventura Harbor a first-class working waterfront and seaside destination.”