Calendar Feature: Summer on Catalina

CATALINA ISLAND— Summer is in full swing, and Catalina has regular events throughout the summer months to occupy locals and visitors on the island.

“Art to Go” from Catalina Museum for Art & History

Pick up “Art to Go” packages provided by the Catalina Island Museum every Thursday starting at 10 a.m. The kits are geared towards children 6-12 and include a specific project paired with an art lesson. For more information, reach out to the museum at info@catalinamuseum.org.

Summer Beach Bingo: June 21 – Aug. 25

Summer Beach Bingo returns every Tuesday and Thursday from 6-7 p.m. on South Beach, right next to the Lifeguard Stand. So, bring your blankets and chairs and play a game of bingo on the sand for a chance to win fun local prizes. Bingo cards are $1 each.

Movies on the Beach: July 13, July 27, and August 10

The City of Avalon will host Movies on the Beach on South Beach every other Wednesday from June 29 to August 10. Films begin at 7 p.m., and snacks and refreshments are available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring their chairs or blankets. The full movie lineup can be found below:

July 13: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

July 27: Ratatouille

Aug. 10: Luca

Catalinaville 2022 Fundraiser: July 16

Descanso Beach Club will host a “Margaritaville” style event on Jun 16 from 5-8 p.m. The event has a cocktail reception and dinner, followed by a beach party, all supporting the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation and its support of the Catalina Island Medical Center and healthcare on Catalina Island. In addition, the event will have a live auction, raffle prizes, live music, and dancing on the sand. For more information or to purchase tickets, see https://www.cimcfoundation.org/catalinaville/.

Catalina Island Concert Series: Aug. 20 and Sept. 3

The island’s summer concert series kicked off on June 25, featuring Venice with the Pine Mountain Logs, an Americana pop group that draws influence from The Beach Boys, Eagles, and CSN. The series will continue on Aug. 20 and Sept. 3. The series is in partnership with Xceptional Music Company and is held at Wrigley Stage from 8-10 p.m. For concert goers over 21, a beer, wine, and spirits garden will be located adjacent to the stage featuring a raffle and prize opportunities throughout the evening. The next two shows will feature:

· The Highwayman Show (August 20) – A tribute to the timeless music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson.

· Xceptional Tribute to ABBA (September 3) – A fan-favorite performance highlighting the best of ABBA.