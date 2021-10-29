Catalina: The Wild Side Art Show & Sale

CATALINA一 The Catalina Island Conservancy is hosting the 11th annual Catalina: The Wild Side Art Show and Sale in Newport Beach.

The event will be presented in a hybrid format; for those comfortable will social interactions, they can attend the event and meet the artists and browse the available paintings, while art lovers at home can browse the selection from the comfort of their living rooms.

“We are excited to launch this hybrid event format, allowing us to welcome art lovers back in-person with the ability to mingle with our talented artists, as well as reach our extended audience online,” said Victoria Seaver Dean, Conservancy board member, and event chair in a Sept. 28 press release from the Catalina Island Conservancy “The Wild Side Art Show and Sale provides an opportunity to add some of Catalina’s beauty to your home while supporting conservation, education, and recreation programs on Catalina Island.”

The art show will feature over 80 paintings highlighting Catalina’s natural features stretching from the island’s wildlands to Avalon and Two Harbors, with an emphasis on the lands stewarded by the conservancy.

This year there are ten renowned plein air artists: John Budicin, Marcia Burtt, Terri Ford, Wyllis Heaton, Debra Huse, Paul Kratter, Tia Kratter, Shanna Kunz, Kim Lordier, and Jim McVicker.

Registered participants will receive a copy of the digital exhibition catalog to see all the paintings. They will be able to listen to the artists share their stories the week before the show.

General admission is free, and there are options for VIP and Priority Tickets available at the Catalina Island Conservancy website at https://www.catalinaconservancy.org/.

The conservancy is also looking for volunteers for the event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer positions are check-in/check-out; assisting artists with sales; assisting attendees with questions; door monitors at entrances; package art for buyers; assisting with online sales.

For more information, email volunteers@catalinaconserancy.org.