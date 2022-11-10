Dana Point Coloring and Recycled Art Contest

Stand Up To Trash will be celebrating America Recycles Day with a Recycled & Repurposing Art Contest on Nov. 13 at the Ocean Institute in Dana Point by Baby Beach— November is America Recycles month. By using items found from your own beach, park, or neighborhood, participants are being challenged to create artwork from their collections and enter it to win prizes. You can bring your cleanup to the event, share it on social media (and tag Stand Up To Trash so they can see it) or if you can’t make it, you can snap a photo and email it to StandUpToTrash@gmail.com to be entered to win. In addition, there will be a beach cleanup at Baby Beach from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and an educational lecture. All entries must be submitted on or before Nov. 13. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.standuptotrash.com/events.

