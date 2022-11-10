On the Horizons

Drumstick Race (Intra-club) (Nov. 20)

On Nov. 20, the Del Rey Yacht Club will host the annual Drumstick Race for member skippers only. This free event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a skippers meeting and the first race will begin at 12 p.m. After the race, there will be a celebration at 5:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a trophy presentation. Winners will be awarded with parts of a turkey. First place will win a whole turkey, second place will win a turkey breast, and third place will win a drumstick. For more information, visit https://www.dryc.org/RACING/Drumstick_Regatta or call the event chair Brendan Huffman at 818-631-9216.

Holiday Regatta (Dec. 3-4)

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Holiday Regatta on Dec. 3-4. The Holiday Regatta is one of four events from the Challenge Cup Series. Other events include the Spring Regatta, Summer Regatta, and Fall Regatta. The Holiday Regatta is run with top level, on the water race committee, and buoy racing for one design and PHRF fleets. The event is open to members of other clubs in addition to SBYC members. However, the Challenge Cup Trophy is reserved for SBYC member boats only. The event is governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing, applicable rules for One Design and PHRF classes, and the US Safety Equipment Requirements “Near Shore” for PHRF classes. Eligible boats may enter by submitting a completed race entry form to the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Race entry forms are available at the SBYC front desk or online at https://sbyc.org/racing. Online entries will be accepted until 10 a.m. the morning of the regatta unless otherwise stated in the Sailing Instructions. Exceptions are at the discretion of the Race Committee. For more information, please visit https://www.sbyc.org/challenge-cup.