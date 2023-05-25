Dog Friendly Businesses in the Ventura Harbor Village

Ventura Harbor Village is speckled with dog bowls and pet friendly patios. They next time you’re there, bring your four-legged friend along with you to enhance your already fun day.

VENTURA— The Ventura Harbor Village is very welcoming of four-legged friends. The next time you’re cruising the complex, you can bring your pup along for the stroll.

Casa De Regalos is a family owned in-store shop that has served Ventura merchandise in the Ventura Harbor Village since 1982. This local and visitor favorite is also dog friendly— they have put out a pet water bowl to accommodate your pet. They next time you’re in the area and shopping for everything from beach décor to apparel, don’t leave your furry friend behind. For more information, visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/directory/casa-de-regalos/.

Ventura Boat Rentals is also dog friendly. This cute boat rental service offer rentals for fun themed boats like swans, ducks, and dragons, as well as electric Duffy rentals which you can bring your dog on for a $10 cleaning fee. If you make it down on the water, snap a photo of your dog onboard and submit it to thelogeditor@thelog.com to have your pup’s photo featured in our newspaper. For more information on Ventura Boat rentals, please visit http://venturaboatrentals.com/HomePage.html.

More recently, a new addition the Ventura Harbor Village is Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room where visitors and locals can enjoy hand crafted Deep Sea and Conway wines and your dog is invited. The tasting room has a selection of 15 different wines consisting of unusual and unique blends, with grapes picked from the vines of Santa Barbara, each produced in small batch production. Although your dog won’t be drinking any wine, nothing sounds better than drinking wine with your dog. For more information on Deep Sea Wine Tasting Room, please visit https://www.conwayfamilywines.com/.

Next up is the adorable Coastal Cone Ice Cream shop. Coastal Cone Ice Cream has been baking sweet treats every morning on the sand of the Ventura Coast since 1983. With summer weather starting to make an entrance, ice cream is a favorite and now your dog can enjoy some too. Coastal Cone Ice Cream offers an adorable menu item called a Pup Cream. For $3.95 your dog can enjoy some dog friendly frozen yogurt. Whipped cream cones are also available for $1.75, and it is all safe for your dog to consume. For more information about Coastal Cone Ice Cream, please visit https://www.coastalcone.com/.

Ventura Harbor is very welcoming of dogs and offers doggie bag stations, a water fountain for dogs near the Channel Islands Courtyard, and a large grassy lawn for some room to stretch your paws. If you’re at the Ventura Harbor Village during October, don’t leave your dog’s costume at home. Join in the fun at the Annual HOWL-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest. For more information on the Ventura Harbor Village, please visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/.