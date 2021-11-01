Drive In Movies Return to Long Beach Following the Success of Their Summer Series

LONG BEACH- From Oct. 23- Dec. 18, The Port of Long Beach is funding a fall season of “Twilight Cinema,” a series of free Saturday night drive-in movie nights in a partnership with the City of Long Beach. The drive-in will be hosted at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College. This will be the second year of “Twilight Cinema” in conjunction with the City’s Special Events & Filming Department and the Parks, Recreation, and Marine Department, following a very successful summer series in 2020.

Reservations for Twilight Cinema are required and open at 9 a.m. on the Thursday of the week before the event. Spaces are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The movies will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the parking lot will open at 5 p.m. The Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus, is located at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

The movies will include holiday classics in chronological order, starting with Hocus Pocus on Oct. 23 (reservations open Oct. 14) and ending with The Polar Express on Dec. 18 (reservations available Dec. 9).

For more information on movies and opening dates for reservations, please visit https://polb.com/port-info/news-and-press/port-city-partner-for-fall-series-of-drive-in-movies-10-14-2021/.