Eighteen People Detained in Newport Beach for Allegedly Entering the County Illegally Via Boat

NEWPORT BEACH— On Dec. 21, Department of Homeland Security agents detained 18 people in Newport Beach who are suspected of entering the country illegally on a boat. The boat was disguised as a fishing boat in an attempt to blend in with surroundings in broad daylight, according to police. The 18 people who were detained where then transferred to the border patrol station in San Clemente. Border Patrol agents claimed the boat was at such a full capacity, it was close to sinking.

