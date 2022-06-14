Fast Facts: World Ocean Day Is June 8

Since 2002, June 8 has marked World Ocean Day. World Ocean Day is a day designated to unite and rally the world to protect and restore our blue planet.

World Ocean Day supports collaborative conservation, working with its global network of youth and organizational leaders in more than 140 countries, providing free and customizable promotional and actionable resources.

“Our main goal with helping globally coordinate World Ocean Day since 2002 has been to help unite and rally the world to protect and restore our blue planet with its one ocean, one climate, and our one future, together,” said World Ocean Day Manager, Samatha Gibb. “By uniting together, and with a special emphasis on engaging and connecting youth, we can significantly increase awareness, action, and the political will needed to create a healthier ocean and a better future.”

In 1992, Canada proposed the idea for “World Oceans Day,” at the Earth Summit in Rio. In 2002, the Ocean project began global promotion and coordination of World Ocean Day in collaboration with global partners. In 2002, the Ocean Project began global promotion and coordination of World Oceans Day in collaboration with global partners. In 2021, the organization dropped the “s” to bring light to the idea that it is a one-world-ocean that connects us all.

The World Ocean Day Youth Advisory Council oversaw World Ocean Day 2022, a very impactful celebration with activities, celebrations, and other online and in-person events planned to continue throughout the month of June.

Throughout the month people everywhere can come together to celebrate and take action for our communal blue planet. Everyone is invited to get together with family, community, or your company and join with millions of others worldwide to create a better future.

Thousands of events hosted by youth groups, schools, aquariums, zoos, and businesses in 150 countries and expected. Their actions will collectively help influence world leaders to support strong protections for the ocean as they make decisions leading up to the U.N. Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, at the end of June and the U.N. Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China, planned for later this year.

For the 2022 World Ocean Day, the goal is to raise awareness and support for the global movement to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s lands, waters, and oceans by 2030. By defending that 30 percent through a network of highly protected areas it can help promise a healthy ocean and climate. This project is referred to as 30×30.

With 25 members ages 16 – 23 from 22 countries, the Youth Advisory Council provides:

New and unique perspectives.

Ideas.

Recommendations for rallying the world for the ocean and climate conservation in June and throughout the year.



The WorldOceanDay.org website serves as a resource for anyone looking to celebrate and take action on 8 June and any day throughout 2022. In addition, individuals looking to participate in an event near them or online can search the database of events, activities, and conservation-related announcements using the World Map and Events Calendar.

New this year, World Ocean Day has assembled a “How-To Guide” to make it easier for event coordinators to integrate a “call to action” for participants that will help advance the 30×30 movement. All of the 30×30 materials and additional resources can be found at www.WorldOceanDay.org/Resources, including ocean-related lesson plans for kids, printable posters and banners, social media graphics, World Ocean Day logos, and merchandise for volunteers.