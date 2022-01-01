In Memoriam: Robert Senne

Robert Eugene Senne III, born Jan. 7th, 1949, in Los Angeles peacefully passed away on March 22. in San Diego.

Born in Los Angeles, to Robert Eugene Senne II and Rosalind Mary Senne, Bob was a happy-go-lucky boy. He was passionate about always lending a helping hand from the start and dedicated his life to his pursuit of restoring old classic sailboats and yachts. Bob was a natural born teacher and loving father.

Bob wore many hats. He was a passionate golfer, baseball player, sailor, bicyclist, formula one race car fan, name a few. He spent most of his time either on the water at the San Diego Yacht Club, or near the water bicycling around Lake Miramar. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert Eugene Senne II and Rosalind Mary Senne and he leaves behind his daughter Michelle Senne and his three siblings, Allen Senne, Diane Curtis, and Patricia Mandrup, a niece Heather Curtis and nephews Jeremy and Brandon Senne, Ryan Curtis, and Kevin and Kyle Mandrup.

Bob was a charismatic, inspiring, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.

Bob was a simple man and lived a blissful life. He loved being surrounded by friends and family while sipping on wine. Please join the family in celebrating his life on May 21 at the San Diego Yacht Club at 2:30 p.m.

