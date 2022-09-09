In Memoriam: Wendy Fonteneau

Wendy Fonteneau passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on June 15 while returning to her new home in South Carolina from her son Peter’s wedding in Oakland, California. She is survived by her son Peter, daughter Madeleine, and husband of 37 years, Chris. Wendy ran the office of Fonteneau Yacht Repair until 2019 and was known for her warmth and friendly nature. There will be a memorial service for the family at Clairmont Covenant Church 5255 Mt Ararat Dr. at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24. All are invited to attend and share a memory.

