Newport to Ensenada 75 Years and 74 Races

NEWPORT BEACH一 Newport Ocean Sailing Association has opened registration for the 74th annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race on Dec. 1. The organization celebrates 75 years in 2022 and the 74th race for the historical and well-loved event that is open to newcomers and old hats alike. The organization was founded in 1947 to promote ocean racing off Newport Beach and the first Newport to Ensenada race, originally called The Governor’s Cup according to the UCI library, set sail on April 22, 1948, coming to an end 125-nautical miles later in the small fishing village of Ensenada. The first race went to Mrs. Denny Barr skippering Mickey, a 46-foot sloop. The race was renamed the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race. Its popularity grew to include 20 boats and then a record-breaking 675 boats in 1983, earning the race the record for the world’s largest international yacht race. The race took a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then set sail again in 2021 with 170 boats taking to the water. The regatta will take place on April 22, 2022.

