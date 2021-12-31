Registration Opens for 74th Annual Newport to Ensenada International Race

NEWPORT一 The Newport Ocean Sailing Association announced registration is open for the 74th Annual Newport to Ensenada International Race to be held on April 22, 2022.

“We’re more excited than ever to get racers back out racing as we celebrate our organization’s 75th anniversary,” said Vice Commodore, Administration Phil Herzfeld in a Dec. 10 press release.

NOSA was founded in 1947 and hosted the first 125-nautical mile race to Ensenada on April 23, 1948.

The first race was taken by Mrs. Denny Barr skippering Mickey, a 46-foot sloop with the best overall corrected time.

“With an emphasis on camaraderie and competition, the N2E quickly attracted thousands of racers, becoming an event where fun-seeking novices could race alongside celebrities and world-class sailors,” said a press release from NOSA.

The classic race was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 and made a comeback in April of this year with 170 boats entering the race.

Jerry Fiat’s Farrier 32 SRX, Taniwha, took first place in April with an elapsed time of 11:21:00 and a corrected time of 14:23:27. NOSA will offer three different N2E courses: 125-mile leg to Ensenada, 92-mile leg to San Diego, and the 14-mile Dana Point sprint.

The race is ruled by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to boats in the PHRF monohull, the ORCA multihull, accepted one-design classes, and the unlimited classes.

Boats must be over 21 feet in overall length and have a current valid rating and certificate for the class entered. Registration opened on Dec. 1 and will remain open until April 7 at 5 p.m. For more information and to register for one of the three legs, visit the NOSA website at https://nosa.org/.