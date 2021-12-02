Orange County Trout Stocking

ORANGE COUNTY— The 2021-22 trout stocking schedule was released on Oct. 26 for lakes all around Orange County. The dates listed are the week of stocking, and the stocking schedule will be updated as available on the Orange County Parks website. A California fishing license is required for all anglers 16 and older at all parks other than Irvine Lake.

The week of Nov. 29- Dec. 3, 2021, stocking will include the Clark Regional Park in Buena Park, Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, Laguna Niguel Regional Park in Laguna Niguel, and Irvine Lake in Irvine.

The week of Dec. 6-10, 2021, stocking will include Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, Mile Square Park, Yorba Regional Park in Anaheim, Irvine Regional Park in Orange, and Laguna Niguel Regional Park.

The week of Dec. 13-17, 2021, stocking will include Irvine Lake, Tri-City Regional Park in Placentia, Clark Regional Park, and Carbon Canyon Regional Park.

The week of Dec 20-24, 2021, stocking will include Yorba Regional Park, Mile Square Regional Pak, Laguna Niguel Regional Park, and Irvine Lake.

The 2022 trout stocking schedule begins Jan. 10, 2022, and the complete schedule can be found on the O.C. Parks website.