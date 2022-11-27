Pennzoil Introduces New Portfolio of Engine Oils Specifically for Outdoor Vehicles

On Nov. 1, Pennzoil announced the new Pennzoil Outdoors line of engine oils designed for outdoor vehicles and watercrafts at the SEMA Show. The new portfolio includes engine oils formulated for outdoor recreation vehicles in North America, including ATVs/UTVs, watercrafts, motorcycles, and snowmobiles.

“Whether it’s enjoying the backcountry on an ATV or enjoying time boating with the family, we’re excited to bring this new line to outdoor enthusiasts to give them peace of mind during their adventures,” said Bree Sandlin, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Shell Lubricants in the Nov. 1 press release. “It’s important for us to continue to innovate to meet the needs of our consumers. We’ve taken the technology that Pennzoil customers are accustomed to in their passenger cars and formulated these small engine oils to provide the same performance and protection for those who love the outdoors.”

Among other popular outdoor vehicles, boats are popular for recreation and exploration. Boats are driven by traditionally smaller engines that require unique engine oil formulations. The current full synthetic offering from Pennzoil is well suited for the often-extreme conditions of these recreational vehicles, allowing the Pennzoil technology team to translate these benefits for the Pennzoil Outdoors portfolio.

Pennzoil Marine 4-cycle SAE 10W-30 and SAE 25W-40 Engine Oil:

Pennzoil Marine engine oil is developed with performance-boosting additives, which target critical needs in marine engines to provide greater fuel efficiency than 2-stroke marine engine oil. It surpasses the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) requirements for SI, SL, and SM specifications and exceeds OEM requirements and FC-W Catalyst Compatible specifications and meets all 4-stroke outboard manufacturer’s requirements. It can be used in inboard, outboard, and stern drive engines.



For more information about Pennzoil motor oils, visit www.Pennzoil.com.